    This photo shows an army tank being transported, in the city of Najran, Saudi Arabia, near the border with Yemen, Thursday, April 23, 2015. In a stunning development, Saudi Arabia had declared on Tuesday, April 21, 2015 that it was halting coalition airstrikes targeting Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis — a four-week air campaign meant to halt the rebel power grab and help return to office embattled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, a close U.S. ally who fled Yemen. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)

    Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Drone in Najran - Reports

    Saudi Arabia's air defence forces in the southern province of Najran have intercepted a drone launched by Yemen Houthis, the Saudi embassy in Washington said in a statement on Wednesday, cited by Reuters.

    The Almasirah TV broadcaster reported earlier on Wednesday that Houthis had launched another drone attack on Najran airport, targeting plane hangars. There have been, however, no reports of damage or casualties.

    Meanwhile, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a second armed drone attack by the rebel Houthi movement targeting an airport in Saudi Arabia’s city of Najran.

    READ MORE: UN Gains Access to Yemen's Red Sea Mills Food Storage Facility — Spokesman

    Guterres called on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to remain calm, avoid further escalation of tensions, and engage in constructive negotiations with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to achieve implementation of the Stockholm Agreement.

    Tribesmen hold their weapons as they attend a tribal gathering to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen November 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Yemen Crisis Far From Resolution Amid Lack of National Unity Project - Ex-Houthi Leader
    Under the Stockholm Agreement signed in December, the Yemeni government and rebel Houthi movement agreed to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners, and open humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.

    Earlier in May, the airport in Najran resumed its work after a four-year break provoked by the military conflict in neighbouring Yemen.

    Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

    READ MORE: Academic Outlines Three Reasons Why Trump Vetoed Yemen Resolution

