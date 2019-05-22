Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Drone in Najran - Reports

Saudi Arabia's air defence forces in the southern province of Najran have intercepted a drone launched by Yemen Houthis, the Saudi embassy in Washington said in a statement on Wednesday, cited by Reuters.

The Almasirah TV broadcaster reported earlier on Wednesday that Houthis had launched another drone attack on Najran airport, targeting plane hangars. There have been, however, no reports of damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a second armed drone attack by the rebel Houthi movement targeting an airport in Saudi Arabia’s city of Najran.

READ MORE: UN Gains Access to Yemen's Red Sea Mills Food Storage Facility — Spokesman

Guterres called on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to remain calm, avoid further escalation of tensions, and engage in constructive negotiations with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to achieve implementation of the Stockholm Agreement.

© REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah Yemen Crisis Far From Resolution Amid Lack of National Unity Project - Ex-Houthi Leader

Under the Stockholm Agreement signed in December, the Yemeni government and rebel Houthi movement agreed to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners, and open humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.

Earlier in May, the airport in Najran resumed its work after a four-year break provoked by the military conflict in neighbouring Yemen.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

READ MORE: Academic Outlines Three Reasons Why Trump Vetoed Yemen Resolution