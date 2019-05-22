US Urges Iraq to Treat Daesh Fighters' Children as Refugees - Envoy to UN

"We also encourage the government of Iraq to ensure the successful reintegration of children of alleged members of ISIS [Daesh] and children of former captives", Cohen said on Tuesday. "Many of these children are indeed victims, and we call on Iraq to offer them the same benefits afforded to refugees and IDPs [internally displaced persons]".
READ MORE: Outrage Over Swedish Church's Support Concert for 'Daesh Children'
Cohen echoed United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Director Henrietta Fore’s call, who, appealed to the UN Member States earlier on Tuesday to fulfill their responsibility under international treaties and protect the children of foreign fighters stranded in Syria and Iraq.
Iraq has long suffered from various terrorist groups’ activities.
In 2014, vast territories of the state were occupied by Daesh. At the end of 2017, then Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the terror group as Iraq's troops re-established complete control over the country's border with Syria.
READ MORE: Notorious Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Speculated to Be in Afghanistan — Reports
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)