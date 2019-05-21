Register
22 May 2019
    In this Oct. 12, 2011 file photo, supporters of the Syrian government hold a pro-Russian banner to show their support for President Bashar Assad and to thank Russia and China for blocking a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Syria for its brutal crackdown, during a demonstration in Damascus, Syria.

    Damascus Interested in Russian Investments - Syrian Trade Unions Chief

    Middle East
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syria is interested in strengthening trade unionist cooperation with Russia and in attracting foreign investment to rebuild the country, Chairman of the Syrian General Federation of Trade Unions Jamal Qadiri told Sputnik.

    "Earlier, we visited Russia and met with the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia — the largest trade union in Russia. We have sent an invitation [to visit Syria] to our Russian friends many times, but they still have not responded. We meet with the Russian side at international forums, and our positions constantly coincide. We support each other, but we hope for a deeper relationship", Qadiri said, adding that Syria hoped for Russian investment in the postwar reconstruction of the country.

    Qadiri also stressed that Russia invested in fertilizers production in Syria and added that the country had a great need for logistical assistance.

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Terrorists Tried to Attack Russia's Hmeymim Base in Syria 12 Times Over a Month
    The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. The victory over the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria was announced in late 2017. Operations against militants continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward a political settlement.

    Russia and Turkey, alongside Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups operating in the country and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.

