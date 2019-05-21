Damascus Interested in Russian Investments - Syrian Trade Unions Chief

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syria is interested in strengthening trade unionist cooperation with Russia and in attracting foreign investment to rebuild the country, Chairman of the Syrian General Federation of Trade Unions Jamal Qadiri told Sputnik.

"Earlier, we visited Russia and met with the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia — the largest trade union in Russia. We have sent an invitation [to visit Syria] to our Russian friends many times, but they still have not responded. We meet with the Russian side at international forums, and our positions constantly coincide. We support each other, but we hope for a deeper relationship", Qadiri said, adding that Syria hoped for Russian investment in the postwar reconstruction of the country.

READ MORE: US May Impose Sanctions on Firms Working on Syria Reconstruction — Reports

Qadiri also stressed that Russia invested in fertilizers production in Syria and added that the country had a great need for logistical assistance.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. The victory over the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria was announced in late 2017. Operations against militants continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward a political settlement.

Russia and Turkey, alongside Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups operating in the country and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.

READ MORE: Russian Companies Agree to Participate in Post-War Reconstruction of Syria