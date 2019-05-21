Register
22:43 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron meet during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017

    Putin, Merkel, Macron Confirm Commitment to Cooperate With Iran - Kremlin

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7161

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday during a phone conversation reaffirmed their support for mutually-beneficial economic cooperation with Iran and stressed importance of preserving the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said in a statement.

    "During the discussion of the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the importance of preserving this agreement, which is a key factor in maintaining international stability and security, was noted. Russia, France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to further mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran in trade and economy," the statement said.        

    Since the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year, Washington has reinstated sanctions against Iran, targeting mainly its oil sector.     

    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Instex Mechanism is Less Effective Than Originally Planned - Lavrov
    Other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have slammed Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA stressing that the reinstatement of sanctions threatens not only Iran itself but also countries and companies that stay continue doing business with Tehran. 

    Having that in mind, these countries agreed that a special mechanism, dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), would be created to facilitate trade between companies and Iran amid the sanctions by Washington.  

    The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe 

    Another topic which was discussed during the phone conversation was Russia's voting rights at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

    According to the statement released by the Kremlin, the leaders of Russia, Germany and France have backed restoring voting rights to the Russian delegation at the PACE. 

    "The leaders of the three countries spoke in favor of resolving the crisis in the Council of Europe that was triggered by the unlawful decision to strip the Russian delegation of its key rights at the Parliamentary Assembly… They supported the restoring the Russian PACE delegation's rights in full," the statement read.

    Plenary meeting of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly Council of Europe
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Lawyers Concluded PACE Decision on Russia Violates Council of Europe's Charter - Moscow
    In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in the pace in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of discrimination it faces within the organization.

    In June 2017, Moscow froze part of its Council of Europe contribution meant for Russia's PACE membership for 2018 until its delegation's rights in the organization were completely restored. The international affairs committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament has recommended that Russia does not send its delegation to PACE in 2019.     

    The situation in Ukraine

    The three leaders have also discussed the situation in Ukraine.

    "Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. [The leaders] discussed the situation around Ukraine's domestic crisis, given the failed policy of the [former President Petro] Poroshenko's administration and the power reshuffle in Kiev. [The parties] expressed a common opinion about lack of alternatives to the 2015 Minsk agreements as a basis for peaceful settlement [of the conflict in Donbas]," the Kremlin said in a statement.  

    READ MORE: Russia Envoy Slams UNSC Over Refusal to Hold Meeting on Ukrainian Language Bill

    Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the  21 April presidential runoff with 73.22 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent leader Petro Poroshenko, who gained 24.45 percent.    

    The situation in Syria

    The leaders have also discussed he situation in Syria with a focus on formation of a constitutional committee in the war-torn country.

    "[The parties] thoroughly exchanged opinions about the situation in Syria, including… multiple ceasefire violations in Idlib by radical armed groups. The Russian president informed his colleagues about the joint efforts made with Turkey on stabilizing the situation in northwestern Syria, protecting civilians and neutralizing the terror threat… The parties attached special attention to formation and launch of the constitutional committee, given the agreements reached during the Istanbul quadrilateral summit [Russia, Turkey, France, Germany] held in October 2018," the Kremlin said in a statement.

    The leaders agreed to continue efforts to settle the Syrian conflict in line with the UN Security Council's resolutions.    

    READ MORE: Russian Representatives, Assad Discussed Syria Constitutional Committee Launch

    Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.    

    Related:

    Low-Enriched Uranium Production Increase by Iran Doesn't Violate JCPOA - Russia
    US Lawmakers Urge More Pressure, Full CAATSA Sanctions Against Russia, Iran
    Pompeo to Meet Russia's Putin, Lavrov in Sochi to Discuss Venezuela, Iran
    Nikki Haley Founds Brain Trust to Tackle 'Dangers' Russia, China, Iran
    PACE Faction Chair Urges Russia, Assembly to Leave Arguments Behind, Cooperate
    Moscow Will Ignore Payments to PACE Unless Russia's Stance Reinstated - Lawmaker
    Relations With Russia as Central Topic of PACE Winter Session
    Tags:
    phone conversation, PACE, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Iran, Germany, France, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse