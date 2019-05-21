Terror Chemical Attack Plotted in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorists in Syria are planning to stage new chemical provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as in the west of Aleppo province, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday.

"The militants plan to stage such provocations in the village of Jarjanaz, as well as in the town of Saraqib, where a group of children and adults — refugees from the southern provinces of Syria — have already been gathered. Similar preparations are underway in the west of Aleppo province", Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

Kupchishin added that the terrorists operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone possess a significant amount of poisonous substances with which they fill the munitions to use in staged provocations aimed at accusing the Syrian army of "chemical attacks" against the civilian population.

Moreover, Militants from the Nusra Front terrorist group on Tuesday attempted to attack the positions of the Syrian army using tanks and vehicles filled with explosives, the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said.

"On 21 May 2019, militants of illegal armed groups under the leadership of the Nusra Front terrorist group attempted to attack the positions of government forces in the al-Habit, Kafr Nabudah and Kafr-Zeita area [in Hama province] with the use of tanks and vehicles filled with explosives", head of the center, Maj. Gen. Viktor kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Nusra Front terror group was reparing to stage a false-flag provocation in Syria's Idlib province to frame the Russian Aerospace Forces for allegedly attacking civilians with chemical weapons.

The militants were planning to film the alleged poisoning of civilians next to the fragments of the Russian munition to subsequently spread the footage across social platforms and western media outlets, the military added.

Over the past two weeks, terrorists have reportedly boosted the number of attacks on Syria's northwestern provinces, in particular in Idlib.

In early May, terrorists increased the frequency of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They have also been attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region. The government forces have responded by boosting their attacks on terrorists in the province of Idlib.

The Syrian forces are targeting depots, artillery positions and observation posts of the Nusra Front terrorist group.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with Assad's government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups backed by Western states as well as with militants and terrorist organizations.

*Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

