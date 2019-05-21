Iranian President Says US Requested Negotiations With Tehran 8 Times

"In my last year's visit to the United Nations, 5 well-known world leaders approached us to mediate a negotiation with the US President. Their [US] State Department also sent requests to us 8 times, but today is not the time for negotiations at all, but resistance and steadfastness", he said in a statement, published by the presidency.
The remark followed a suggestion made by US President Donald Trump that talks are possible, when Iran is ready. He, however, added that any "provocation" would be met with "great force."
READ MORE: Trump's Rhetoric on Iran Equivalent to 'Sleepwalking Into Very Dangerous Space'
Donald Trump earlier warned that if the Islamic Republic "wants to fight", it would be the "official end of Iran". Tehran slammed the threat, with Foreign Minister Zavad Zarif saying that "economic terrorism and genocidal taunts won't 'end Iran'".
For its part, Iran slammed the moves, announcing the partial discontinuation of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and giving Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests are protected under the agreement.
Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Washington since May 2018 when US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the historic Iran nuclear deal, pulled out of the agreement. In less than a year Washington unveiled massive batches of sanctions against the Middle Eastern country, targeting Iran's financial, transport, and military sectors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)