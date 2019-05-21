Trump Calls Iran 'Hostile', Says Talks Possible When Tehran 'Ready'

Tensions between the US and Iran have been rising since the former's unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) in 2015. Recently the US has sent the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, while promising to deploy as many as 120,000 additional troops to the region.

US President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Rose Garden, called Iran "hostile", noting that he is willing to have talks with Tehran when the latter is "ready."

POTUS added that Iran would be met with "great force" if it attempted to use its military against US interests in the Middle East.

“We have no indication that anything happening or will happen," explains @POTUS. But if it happens #Iran "will be met with great force.” — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 20, 2019

​Washington is currently waging a pressure campaign against Iran, the recent developments of which include designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization and a toughening of sanctions against Iranian iron, steel, aluminium and copper.

In response, Tehran suspended some of its obligations in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that the collapse of the deal would be dangerous for the country and the whole world. Rouhani sent a letter to the signatory states, informing them they have 60 days to return to the negotiating table to ensure Iran's interests are still protected by the agreement.

The United States has recently stepped up its military presence in the Middle East in what National Security Adviser John Bolton has called "a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime."

The deployment includes a carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters.