Militants Violate Ceasefire in 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Militants have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants shelled… settlements in the Latakia province and… the Hama province", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.

Militants have reportedly intensified attacks on settlements in northwestern Syria. The government forces, in turn, started targeting terrorists in Idlib, which remains their last stronghold in Syria.

READ MORE: US Extends National Emergency Regarding Syria, Leaves Sanctions in Place — WH

Kupchishin noted that within last 24 hours the reconciliation centre had held a humanitarian action in the province of Hama, with local residents having received 1,000 food kits.

Kupchishin added that on Sunday 208 refugees had left the US-controlled Rukban camp, with the total number of people who left the facility had reached some 13,000.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

READ MORE: Militants Attempted to Shell Hmeymim Base in Syria — MoD