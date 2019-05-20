Register
20 May 2019
    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran

    Tehran Increases Uranium Enrichment Fourfold Amid Iran Deal Suspension – Report

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi,File
    Middle East
    110

    The hike comes after Tehran announced on 8 May that it had partially discontinued some of its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, giving the other signatories 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.

    Iran’s uranium enrichment rate has increased fourfold more than a week after Tehran suspended some of its obligations in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Tasnim news agency cited an unnamed official in the Natanz nuclear facility as saying.

    The statement, related to Iran’s low-enriched uranium, follows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirming last week that Iran remains committed to its obligations under the Iran deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the face of the unilateral US exit from the agreement in 2018.

    READ MORE: Moscow: Tehran's Roll-Back on Nuke Deal Provoked by External Pressure on Iran

    “We believe that escalation by the United States is unacceptable and uncalled for. We exercise maximum restraint in spite of the fact that the United States withdrew from [the] JCPOA last May”, Zarif underscored.

    On 8 May, Zarif announced that Tehran would not be carrying out "some [of its] voluntary commitments" to the JCPOA, as the EU and other states had failed to resist pressure from the US, who pulled out of the accord last year and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

    He also claimed that Tehran's actions do not violate the nuclear deal and stressed that the country is not exiting the deal.

    Tehran gave the other JCPOA signatories 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement; otherwise, the Islamic Republic is ready to take further steps on scrapping the deal.

    READ MORE: Europe Believes Iran Nuclear Deal Necessary, Favours Deal Implementation — Maas

    Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the Islamic Republic would continue uranium enrichment in line with the JCPOA despite the US decision to leave the accord and slap sanctions on Iran's export of the product. 

    “Under the JCPOA, Iran can produce heavy water […] and based on the agreement, we have not carried out anything in violation of it. Therefore we will carry on with enrichment activity. You can either buy it or not,” Larijani pointed out.

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran Ready to Boost Uranium Enrichment if Talks With EU Fail - Official
    The JCPOA stipulates that Tehran is limited to keeping 300 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 3.67 per cent. As part of the Iran deal, Tehran is allowed to sell any enriched uranium above that threshold on international markets in exchange for natural uranium.

    On 8 May 2018, Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and reinstate wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions targeting businesses and financial institutions of countries that have commercial relations with the Islamic Republic. Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and EU reaffirmed their commitment to the deal after the US’ exit.

