    A picture released by the official Iranian News Agency shows members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard riding their boat along with an Iranian naval vessel during manoeuvers along the Gulf Sea and Sea of Oman, 03 April 2006

    Ex-CIA Director Warns Iran to Be ‘Very Careful’ Amid Rising Tensions with US

    Former CIA Director David Petraeus warned Iran that it is going to have to be “very careful” in its responses to the US’ pressure campaign in recent months.

    The former CIA Director suggested that Iran has a decision to make as to how to approach the US from now until the November 2020 elections, where, as they hope, the US pressure campaign will die down.

    “They are going to have to make a decision. Either they are going to have to really tighten their belt and keep tightening, because it's going to get worse,” Petraeus said on ABC’s “This Week.” "There are going to be further screws tightening down in [this] maximum pressure campaign and [they have to] try to grit their teeth and get to November 2020 in hopes that their desired outcome emerges."

    “They're going to have to be very careful not to overplay their hand and result in some kind of response that is quite punitive,” Petraeus added.

    President Donald Trump swats at a bee during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump: 'If Iran Wants to Fight, That Will Be the Official End of Iran'
    Tensions between the US and Iran escalated earlier this month when the US imposed more anti-Iranian sanctions and sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers and Patriot interceptors to the Middle East to grapple with what Washington describes as a threat emanating from Iran.

    Trump, however, told reporters earlier this week that he does not want war with Iran, while noting that the US is ready to answer any military action against their forces and warning in a tweet that ”If Iran Wants to Fight, That Will Be the Official End of Iran.”

