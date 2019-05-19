UAE Supports Saudi Arabia's Call for Emergency Summits in Mecca - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has voiced its support for the call of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for Arab leaders to attend emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 following the recent attacks in the Persian Gulf region, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The current critical circumstances entail a unified Arab and Gulf stance toward the besetting challenges and risks… [The Saudi leader's call is a] significant opportunity for the countries of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability and ensuring our joint security, sovereignty and achievements," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website on Sunday.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the oil tankers, however, the United States, which has boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf amid increased tensions with Tehran, reportedly believes that Iran might have orchestrated the sabotage.

On May 12, four oil tankers, including two Saudi vessels and a UAE-flagged ship, were targeted by a mysterious sabotage attack off the UAE coast. Just a few days later, Yemeni Houthi rebels carried out drone attacks against a Saudi oil pipeline, causing fire and minor damage to the facility.

Mecca is also set to host a high-level meeting of the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on May 30.