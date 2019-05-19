UAE Supports Saudi Arabia's Call for Emergency Summits in Mecca - Ministry

"The current critical circumstances entail a unified Arab and Gulf stance toward the besetting challenges and risks… [The Saudi leader's call is a] significant opportunity for the countries of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability and ensuring our joint security, sovereignty and achievements," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website on Sunday.
On May 12, four oil tankers, including two Saudi vessels and a UAE-flagged ship, were targeted by a mysterious sabotage attack off the UAE coast. Just a few days later, Yemeni Houthi rebels carried out drone attacks against a Saudi oil pipeline, causing fire and minor damage to the facility.
Mecca is also set to host a high-level meeting of the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on May 30.
