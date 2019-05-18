Libyan GNA is Preparing for Broad Military Operation Against Haftar Army

A statement, published by the GNA on its Twitter page, reads: "The Government of National Accord is boosting defense capabilities of Tripoli with armored vehicles, ammunition and various weapons as part of preparations for a broader operation on liquidation of insurgents… [headed by] Haftar."
On April 4, Haftar’s LNA backed by the parliament ruling the country's eastern part, announced an offensive against Tripoli in a bid to drive what he called terrorist forces out of the city. In response, the armed forces loyal to the Tripoli-based GNA started a military operation against the LNA, dubbed the Volcano of Rage.
READ MORE: Two Dead, Six Kidnapped in Terror Attack in South-West Libya — Security Source
Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then the country has been divided between two rival governments, with an elected parliament governing the country's east, and the UN- and EU-backed GNA ruling in the western part of the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)