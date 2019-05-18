Libyan GNA is Preparing for Broad Military Operation Against Haftar Army

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Saturday preparations for a broader military operation in Tripoli against the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

A statement, published by the GNA on its Twitter page, reads: "The Government of National Accord is boosting defense capabilities of Tripoli with armored vehicles, ammunition and various weapons as part of preparations for a broader operation on liquidation of insurgents… [headed by] Haftar."

On April 4, Haftar’s LNA backed by the parliament ruling the country's eastern part, announced an offensive against Tripoli in a bid to drive what he called terrorist forces out of the city. In response, the armed forces loyal to the Tripoli-based GNA started a military operation against the LNA, dubbed the Volcano of Rage.

READ MORE: Two Dead, Six Kidnapped in Terror Attack in South-West Libya — Security Source

According to the World Health Organization, the battle for Tripoli has already left over 450 people killed and more than 2,100 injured.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then the country has been divided between two rival governments, with an elected parliament governing the country's east, and the UN- and EU-backed GNA ruling in the western part of the country.