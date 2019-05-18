Bahrain Urges Citizens to Leave Iran, Iraq 'Immediately' Amid US Row with Tehran

The Kingdom of Bahrain has issued a warning to its citizens against travel to Iraq and Iran.
According to the BNA state news agency, Bahraini authorities asked those currently staying in either of the nations to return 'immediately' for their safety.
The kingdom's foreign ministry warned Bahraini nationals of "unstable regional circumstances, dangerous developments and potential threats".
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of #Bahrain warns citizens against traveling to Islamic Republic of #Iran and Republic of #Iraqhttps://t.co/sDRW3piemn pic.twitter.com/7mwKndVBOS— وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) 18 мая 2019 г.
Bahrain's travel warning comes amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran.
Washington has withdrawn non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday amid purported "threats" from Iran.
The tensions exacerbated after the US boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf with the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a bomber task force. Tehran has repeatedly said it is ready to retaliate if a military conflict erupts.
