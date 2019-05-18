Explosion ROCKS Israeli Military Base in Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

The fire broke out at a medical warehouse at the Tel HaShomer military base in central Israel, an IDF spokesperson said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.
Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) 17 мая 2019 г.
According to local media reports, the fire began after a set of explosions.
משהו נשרף באזור תל השומר pic.twitter.com/yTtkJx2DRf— Sigal 🇮🇱 סיגל (@Sigal_bz) 17 мая 2019 г.
The IDF's spokesman added that firefighters had managed to contain the spread of the blaze.
המשטרה וכיבוי אש פועלים במקום pic.twitter.com/VHak1d6PaL— יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) 17 мая 2019 г.
