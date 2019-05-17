Nusra Front Terrorists Plot Provocation in Syria to Frame Russian Personnel

Terrorists are planning to film imitation of Syrians getting poisoned next to Russian shrapnel and spread the video online in western media, Russian military reported.

Militants of the Nusra Front terror group are preparing to stage a false-flag provocation in Syria's Idlib province to frame the Russian Aerospace Forces for allegedly attacking civilians with chemical weapons, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"According to residents of the Serakab settlement, in this area, Nusra Front militants are preparing a provocation with poisonous chemical substances and fragments of Russian aviation munition… The provocation is aimed at accusing the Russian Aerospace Forces of allegedly using 'chemical weapons' against civilians in the Idlib province," the ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement.

The militants were planning to film the alleged poisoning of civilians next to the fragments of the Russian munition to subsequently spread the footage across social platforms and western media outlets, the military added.

"The information received by the Reconciliation Center from the residents of the Serakab settlement has been checked and confirmed with another independent source," the statement added.

*Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.