Register
17:14 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities is seen, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iranian state television reported on Saturday, April, 19, 2014 that Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi has said a dispute between world powers and the country over its heavy water reactor at Arak has been “virtually resolved.” Iran and world powers are negotiating the terms of a permanent deal over its contested nuclear program

    Iran Showing 'Maximum Restraint' in Face of US Exit From Nuclear Deal - Zarif

    © AP Photo / Mehdi Marizad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2211

    The statement comes after the United States deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf last week in what White House National Security Adviser John Bolton described as an "unmistakable" message to Iran that any attack on US or allied interests would be met with "unrelenting force".

    Iran remains committed to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 nuclear deal, in the face of the unilateral US pullout from the agreement last May, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, calling the re-imposition of anti-Tehran sanctions "unacceptable".

    "We believe that escalation by the United States is unacceptable and uncalled for. We exercise maximum restraint in spite of the fact that the United States withdrew from [the] JCPOA last May", Zarif said in Tokyo where he is holding talks with his Japanese counterpart.

    In a Thursday interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK, Iran's top diplomat said that US President Donald Trump was wrong to think that Tehran would soon return to the negotiating table.

    READ MORE: France Has Not Beefed Up Patrols in Persian Gulf Amid Iran Tensions — Army Chief

    The remarks by Zarif come shortly after Trump tweeted that he's convinced that Tehran "will want to talk soon" about its nuclear programme, and denied reports of the Pentagon's plans to deploy 120,000 American troops to the Middle East if Iran accelerates its nuclear weapons development.

    Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat moves in the Persian Gulf near an oil tanker (File)
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    US Fundamentally Does Not Seek War With Iran - Pompeo
    Tensions between Tehran and Washington took a new turn last week after the US boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to send a "clear and unmistakable message" to Iran.

    While emphasising that Washington was not "seeking war" with Iran, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said that it is fully prepared to "respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces".

    Tehran, for its part, brushed off allegations that it poses a threat to Washington as "fake intelligence", with Zarif insisting that the Trump administration was dragging the US into a conflict with Iran.

    The developments followed an announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran would discontinue some of its obligations under the nuclear deal, having given the five remaining signatories — France, the UK, Russia, China, and Germany — a 60-day deadline to take measures towards ensuring the country's interests amid US sanctions.

    READ MORE: Zarif Exposes Bolton's Plan on Iran Devised Before Trump Appointed Him

    Otherwise, Rouhani pointed out, Iran would resume higher uranium enrichment; he, however, stressed that the country has no intention of withdrawing from the deal.

    The stark warning was made on the first anniversary of Washington's exit from the JCPOA, under which Iran curbed its uranium enrichment capacity and maintained the peaceful nature of its programme, having won sanctions relief in return.

    Related:

    Trump Says Confident Iran 'Will Want to Talk Soon'
    Recent US Concern Over Iran Caused by Pics of Missiles in Persian Gulf – Reports
    Sanders Warns Iran War 'Wanted by Bolton' Would Be 'Many Times Worse Than Iraq'
    US Fundamentally Does Not Seek War With Iran - Pompeo
    Iran’s Oil Output to Fall to Record-Low Level in May – Intl Energy Agency Report
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear agreement, task force, Iran nuclear deal, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran's nuclear program, aircraft carrier, warning, tensions, agreement, John Bolton, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Iran, United States, Persian Gulf, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse