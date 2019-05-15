Iran ‘on Cusp of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemy’ – IRGC Commander

US-Iran tensions have been running high in recent weeks, with reports emerging in the media that Washington had plans to send 120,000 American troops to Tehran’s neighbour Iraq, as well as a US move to remove its non-emergency from the embassy in Baghdad, citing security threats.

Major General Hossein Salami, who was appointed head of the force in April, claimed on Wednesday that Iran was “on the cusp of a full-scale confrontation with the enemy”, as cited by Fars News agency.

"This moment in history, because the enemy has stepped into the field of confrontation with us with all the possible capacity, is the most decisive moment of the Islamic revolution."

The statement comes as the US State Department ordered "non-emergency government employees" to leave, citing intelligence reports about an "imminent" threat from Iran-associated Iraqi.

At the same time, Germany and the Netherlands, two US allies, suspended their programmes to train Iraqi troops over heightened tensions in the region.

Washington has been bolstering its military presence in the Middle East, sending an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles to counter the stated Iranian threat to its troops and interests in the region.

The bilateral tensions were exacerbated when Iran suspended some of its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, a year after the US decision to pull out from the agreement and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.