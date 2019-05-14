Saudi Arabian Oil Pipeline Attacked by Drones - Minister

The attack comes shortly after Yemeni Houthi rebels announced that they had targeted several vital Saudi points with drones.

Two oil pumping stations have been attacked by drones in Saudi Arabia, Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources Khalid bin Al-Falih said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the attack, which resulted in a fire at station No. 8, occurred between 6.00 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The official further noted that despite the incident, the production and export of Saudi oil would continue "without interruption".

The stations are serving a major East-West oil pipeline that transports crude from the oilfields in the Eastern Province to the port of Yanbu on the west coast.

The incident comes days after the minister said that two country's vessels were targeted in a "sabotage attack" morning near UAE.

