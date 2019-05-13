GCC Condemns ‘Sabotage Operations’ Near UAE Territorial Waters - Report

Earlier the Emirati Foreign Ministry said that four merchant vessels had been targeted by "acts of sabotage" in Gulf waters off its coast, denying previous reports of the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster that said that several heavy explosions occurred in the port of Fujairah.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) condemned "sabotage operations" of commercial vessels near UAS territorial waters, Reuters reported citing an official statement.

That "would increase tensions and conflict in the region and jeopardize the interests of their peoples," Abdul Latif Al Zayani, the GCC secretary general, said in a statement as cited by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's foreign ministry condemned what the United Arab Emirates called an act of sabotage against four ships near the UAE's territorial waters and said it stood by that country, according to Reuters report.

In a statement, the ministry said it "condemned all acts that would harm the national security of the UAE" and "stressed the solidarity of the Egyptian government and people with the UAE in confronting all the challenges it may face," according to Reuters.

Earlier the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster said, citing local media that several heavy explosions occurred in the port of Fujairah.

The government of Fujairah denied on Sunday media reports about several heavy explosions taking place at the emirate's port, insisting that the port is functioning as usual.

"The press service of the Fujairah government denied media reports about powerful explosions in the emirate's port earlier this day and confirmed that ship traffic is as usual," the state-run WAM news agency reports.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW