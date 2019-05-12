Retired Lebanese Soldiers Stage Sit-In in Beirut Over Military Cuts - Reports

Retired soldiers have been protesting in Lebanon over proposed cuts to the cost of military pensions and benefits as the government debates a draft budget aimed at reducing the state deficit, Reuters reported Sunday.

"We are in an open protest at the Central Bank and blockading it until further notice", General Sami Ramah told has Reuters by phone.

According to Ramah, cited by Reuters, retired Lebanese servicemen will stage a sit-in at the Central Bank until further notice to stop it from opening until the government agrees to drop any cuts for the military in the draft budget.

The Lebanese economy is reportedly saddled with one the heaviest public debt burdens in the world, and country's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said earlier this week that failure to pass a “realistic” budget would be tantamount to a “suicide operation”, according to Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW