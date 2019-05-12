Register
20:18 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alleged photo of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

    Notorious Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Speculated to Be in Afghanistan - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Source
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The claims made by "respected security expert" Zaid Hamid come after late last month, the notorious leader of the Daesh* terror group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, made his first appearance in five years.

    Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is allegedly hiding in a distant region of Afghanistan, The Sun claims, citing Zaid Hamid, who is a co-founder of the BrassTacks threat analysis think-tank. 

    The speculation about the famous terrorist's whereabouts was made after a propaganda video featuring the Daesh leader was published. 

    "Note the style of the bedding & the pillows….Is he already in Afghanistan?," Zaid Hamid pointed out, further suggesting that al-Baghdadi is in the Khorasan Province. 

    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul
    © AFP 2019 /
    Al-Baghdadi Reportedly Orders Execution of 320 Daesh Followers for 'Betrayal'
    The speculation come after on 29 April, numerous media outlets reported that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his first appearance, after five years of absence, in a video in which he acknowledges the defeat of the terrorist group's fighters in the battle for Baghouz last month.

    The video was reportedly filmed earlier in April, however, the authenticity of the video itself is yet to be verified. Earlier, US Army spokesman Col. James Rawlinson told Sputnik that the US-led coalition is working on corroborating the authenticity of the video.

    In recent years, Baghdadi's death has been reported multiple times, however, the terrorist leader has re-emerged time and time again.

    READ MORE: Daesh Planning Repeat of Paris-Style Attacks Using Migrants — Reports

    In June 2017, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Baghdadi might have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on 28 May that year in the southern suburbs of Raqqa. However, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged later in 2017, provoking fresh doubt over whether the terrorist leader was dead or alive.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries. 

    Related:

    Ancient Artefacts Stolen by Daesh Offered FOR SALE on Facebook - Reports
    Germany's Merkel Admits Daesh not Defeated as Alleged Baghdadi Video Emerges
    Daesh Claims Attack on Kalmunai, Says 17 Policemen Killed or Injured - Report
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse