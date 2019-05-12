Register
18:48 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier guards an Iron Dome air defense system deployed in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015.

    Tel Aviv Fears Israel May Be Hit in the Crossfire If US and Iran Go to War

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220

    Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US is aiming to "fix" the situation, with Iran apparently serving as "the major destabilising influence in the Middle East" amid the concentration of US military assets, including a carrier group, in the region.

    Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said he fears that Israel cannot rule out attacks against itself if tensions between the US and Iran escalate into an armed conflict.

    "Things are heating up, I would not rule anything out. Iran could fire missiles at Israel," Steinitz said, speaking to Ynet on Sunday.

    The minister, who serves as a member of Prime Minister Netanyahu's security cabinet, added that he fears Iran may "activate" militant groups such as Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad in Gaza in a campaign against Israel.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks to board a plane before departing from London Stansted Airport, north of London, Britain May 9, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Pompeo Says Iran is 'Major Destabilizing Influence' the US 'Aims to Fix'
    Tel Aviv, one of Washington's key allies in the Middle East, has a long history of tensions with Iran, accusing it of using its anti-terrorism operations in Syria as a proxy for possible military attacks against Israel, and charging Tehran with providing anti-Israeli militants in Gaza and Lebanon with rockets and other military equipment. Iran has denied the claims.

    Israel and the US have also repeatedly marked their concern over Iran's large arsenal of conventional missiles, and accused the country of secretly harbouring ambitions to become a nuclear power. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has repeatedly dismissed these claims, alleging that Israel was the only country in the region with a functioning nuclear weapons programme.

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrive at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Saturday, April 9, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Corey Hook/U.S. Air Force
    Bases in Almost Every Direction: HERE is Where US Outposts Near Iran are Located
    On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for national unity and cohesiveness against what he said was a campaign of unprecedented pressure against his country by the US, with Iranian commanders and clerics warning that an American attack on Iran would be met with retaliation against the US' naval assets.

    Rouhani's remarks came after the expiry of US sanctions waivers for major Iranian oil buyers on 2 May, and the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force in the Middle East.

    The Trump administration claimed the buildup was a response to intelligence about possible Iranian attacks against the US and its regional allies, and warned that an attack on US interests would be met with "unrelenting force."

    Tehran dismissed the buildup as "psychological warfare," adding that the US "will not dare" attack the Islamic Republic. Iran also announced last week that it would be partially withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal in 60 days unless its signatories could come up with a satisfactory way to meet their commitments to protect Iran's interests under the agreement. Washington withdrew from the deal a year ago and slapped Tehran with sanctions meant to cripple its economy and bring oil exports down "to zero."

    Related:

    Pompeo Says Iran is 'Major Destabilizing Influence' the US 'Aims to Fix'
    Bases in Almost Every Direction: HERE is Where US Outposts Near Iran are Located
    US Reportedly Gave Out Number Iran Can Use to Reach Trump Amid Soaring Tensions
    Iran Reminds of US Lies Before Iraq War, Hints US Official Behind Scaremongering
    "President" Bolton Drives US Towards War With Iran, Venezuela
    US Sends More Warships, Patriot Missiles to Mideast Amid Escalation With Iran
    Iran Cleric Warns US' Expensive Fleet 'Can Be Destroyed by One Missile' – Report
    Tags:
    crossfire, concerns, tensions, Yuval Steinitz, Iran, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse