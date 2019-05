MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 10 people were wounded after a man opened fire at a cafe in the central Turkish city of Konya, the NTV broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the local media, the incident was caused by a quarrel between two people. It then turned into a scuffle, during which one of the individuals opened an indiscriminate gun fire.

All the victims of the incident were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

The two suspects managed to flee the scene. Police are now searching for them.