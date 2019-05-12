Ghani's Envoy Departs to Germany, India to Push for Afghan Peace

KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's special envoy for peace talks, Mohammad Umer Daudzai, departs to Germany as part of efforts to push for the Afghan peace, the High Peace Council (HPC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Daudzai, who is the head of the HPC Secretariat, will also visit India to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and other officials to discuss the Afghan peace process, the HPC added.

Daudzai is leading a high-level Afghan delegation. The visit comes after Daudzai convened the bicameral grand assembly of Afghanistan, known as loya jirga, last month, where over 3,000 delegates from across the country called for ceasefire and release of Taliban prisoners.

Afghanistan has long been gripped by war and political instability, but the two main rivals, the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, have been making efforts toward achieving peace by holding indirect talks.