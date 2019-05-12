Register
09:38 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sailors stand watch on the brow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge while the ship follows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln into the Strait of Gibraltar in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2019. Picture taken on April 13, 2019

    Iranian President Says US Waging 'All-Out War' as Pompeo Issues New Threats

    © REUTERS / Courtesy Jason Waite/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    412

    Washington's efforts to exert pressure on Iran have so far resulted in the country partially curbing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal and vowing not to back down before US sabre-rattling.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his nation is facing an "all-out war" due to an array of US economic and political pressures, the likes of which which Iran has not seen in decades.

    In a speech in Tehran on Saturday, Rouhani called for unity and cohesiveness at a time of unprecedented pressure on the country, according to PressTV.

    READ MORE: Iran Reminds of US Lies Before Iraq War, Hints US Official Behind Scaremongering

    Rouhani said that the sweeping US sanctions, which targeted Iran's banking sector, international trade, and crucial oil exports, were even more stringent than those the country experienced during the eight-year war with Iraq, which followed the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

    "At the time of the war, we had no problem in banking, the sale of oil and export and import and the only ban imposed on us was the arms embargo," he said.

    "Giving in is not consistent with our culture and religion and people won't accept it, thus we should not accept submission and we should try to find a solution."

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said Iran was an active threat to American interests in the Middle East. "Iran is the major destabilising influence in the Middle East, and we aim to fix that," he stated.

    Meanwhile, the US military has deployed a carrier strike group and a bomber task force near Iran, also ordering the deployment of a warship and more missile defence systems to the Middle East.

    USS Abraham Lincoln, file photo.
    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    Iran Cleric Warns US' Expensive Fleet 'Can Be Destroyed by One Missile' – Report

    The Trump administration claimed the move came in response to intelligence data indicating a growing threat from Iran and its proxies.

    Tehran dismissed the increased US military presence in the region as "psychological warfare" and said the US "will not dare" to take military action.

    On Wednesday, Tehran announced that it was scaling back on several commitments within the 2015 nuclear deal, bruised by the US withdrawal last year.

    Iran informed the remaining signatories — Russia, China, Germany, France and the UK — that it would stop selling its surplus stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water, which are used in nuclear reactors that may produce nuclear bombs.

    Rouhani, in a televised address on Wednesday, also gave the signatory states 60 days to shield Iran's banking and oil sectors from the sanctions' effects, threatening to start exceeding the uranium enrichment cap if they fail to do so.

    The European powers in response reaffirmed their commitment to the deal and expressed regret about the re-instated US sanctions, but said they "reject any ultimatums".

    Related:

    Bases in Almost Every Direction: HERE is Where US Outposts Near Iran are Located
    US Reportedly Gave Out Number Iran Can Use to Reach Trump Amid Soaring Tensions
    Pakistan Begins Fencing Border With Iran - Commander
    Iran Reminds of US Lies Before Iraq War, Hints US Official Behind Scaremongering
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, war, sanctions, Mike Pompeo, Hassan Rouhani, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse