8 Terror-Related Suspects Reportedly Eliminated in Saudi Arabia (VIDEOS)

At least 8 suspected terrorists were killed in a police raid in Saudi Arabia's eastern Qatif region, AFP reported Saturday, citing Saudi state-run media.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing a state security spokesperson, said the recently-formed "terrorist" cell in a Shiite minority area was preparing to carry out terror activities against the security of the country, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, local netizens have posted the alleged footage of the skirmish between terrorist suspects and the Saudi security forces.

من قلب الحدث قوات #امن_الدوله تقوم بعملية استباقية في جزيرة تاروت بالقطيف

شكرا لرجال قوات الامن الخاص pic.twitter.com/y97mxluc5t — سعود الليل (@saudallell) May 11, 2019

جانب من تبادل إطلاق النار بين قوات #امن_الدوله وبين دواعش الصفوي نمر النمر في جزيرة تاروت بالقطيف pic.twitter.com/EVreyXRJpg — سعود الليل (@saudallell) May 11, 2019

The eastern regions of Saudi Arabia are populated with the Shiite minority that is averse to the country’s authorities and where attacks on security forces often occur.

Reports that #Saudi 🇸🇦 security launched a raid & killed a number of wanted fugitives in Sanabis town on Tarut Island east of the predominately Shiite #Qatif regionhttps://t.co/BQuNNUgLnL https://t.co/oLQ0OMPgqW https://t.co/vOvfjrmepv pic.twitter.com/qG2wc16nVt — Saad (@SaadAbedine) May 11, 2019

According to the Saudi Gazette media outlet, the security forces busted the terrorist cell at a furnished apartment in Sanabis neighborhood of Tarout town in Qatif at around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday.

© AFP 2019 / Mohammed Al-Shaikh Saudi Arabia Arrests 13 People Suspected of Plotting Terrorist Attacks - Reports

In a pre-emptive security operation, the forces cordoned off the area and ordered the terror suspects to surrender. Ignoring the warning, they opened fire at the security forces. In the skirmish, all of the eight members of the suspect cell were eliminated, according to the Saudi Gazette.

According to a statement of the spokesman of the Presidency carried by the SPA, no one among the residents in the neighborhood or local civilians was injured during the operation.

The oil-producing province is reportedly a regular flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shiites who complain of alleged discrimination. Saudi authorities, however, reportedly deny any alleged mistreatment.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Executes 37 Nationals on Charges of Terrorism — Reports