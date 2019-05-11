Afghan Interior Ministry Pledges to Swiftly Arrest Killers of Female Journalist

KABUL (Sputnik) - The spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, pledged on Saturday that the assassins of prominent Afghan female journalist Mina Mangal would be arrested soon.

"At 7.20 am today [04:20 GMT], in Police District Eight, Mina Mangal, adviser at a cultural commission of the parliament, was assassinated in unknown gunmen attack. The case is under investigation of police… We will arrest the perpetrators soon. Police will not even miss an small opportunity to arrest them. The case is almost clear," Rahimi told Sputnik.

Media reports arose earlier in the day that Mangal, an adviser at the cultural commission of the Afghan parliament and a former TV host, had been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the east of the country's capital of Kabul. Mangal was shot in the head with at least five bullets.

The incident is widely condemned in the society as Mangal was the first female journalist assassinated in recent years.

Mangal’s close relatives said, on conditions of anonymity, that she had been assassinated for personal reasons.

Mangal used to work for various local media, including Shamshad and Ariana broadcasters and was recently appointed as an adviser at the cultural commission of the Afghan parliament.

Mangal said in a post in social media last week that she had received death threats, without providing any details about the aggressors.