Syrian Army Liberates 2 Villages in South of Idlib From Terrorists - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian Army liberated two villages, located at the southern border of the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, from members of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) on Saturday, al-Watan newspaper reported.

The Syrian Army crossed the southern administrative border of Idlib and established control over the villages of Arima and Midan Ghazal, following clashes with Nusra terrorists, al-Watan newspaper specified.

Terrorists have been recently conducting more strikes against settlements located in the north of Hama province, in Aleppo province and in Latakia province. Militant groups have staged numerous failed attempts to attack the positions of the Syrian Army.

Governmental troops and the Syrian Air Force have responded by intensifying their strikes on Idlib-based terrorists, while they are also targeting depots, artillery positions and observation posts of the Nusra.