Yemeni Minister Says Houthi Withdrawal Offer From 3 Ports Inaccurate, Misleading

Chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard said in a press release earlier on Friday that Yemen's Houthi rebel group has agreed to unilaterally redeploy its troops away from Al Hudaydah and two other ports by 14 May.

The release stressed the Houthi redeployment of troops should establish the United Nations with the responsibility to support the Red Sea Ports Corporation in managing the ports.

The redeployment of forces is one of several steps agreed under UN-mediated talks that began in Stokholm last December. Under the so-called Stockholm Agreement, the Yemeni government and rebel Houthi movement pledged to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.

Yemen has since March 2015 been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since the earliest days of the conflict.

