Yemeni Houthis Mull Withdrawing Forces From 3 Key Ports Over 4 Days - Reports

Yemen's Houthi group has agreed to unilaterally redeploy forces out of three key ports between 11 May and 14 May to pave the way for United Nations management of the facilities under a UN-brokered peace deal, a UN committee said Friday, cited by Reuters.

The Redeployment Coordination Committee said, cited by Reuters, it was important that the move is followed by "the committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations".

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country, with about 22 million people in Yemen currently in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection, according to the UN figures.

Last December, the warring parties attended long-awaited UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden. As a result of the meeting, the rebels and the government agreed on a ceasefire in the Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah — a lifeline for millions facing famine — and an exchange of prisoners, and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

A UN human rights report released last year attributed most of the 16,000 civilian deaths in Yemen to Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on targets such as hospitals, schools and open-air markets. The report said, however, that all parties to the conflict are likely responsible for war crimes.

