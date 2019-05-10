Register
17:00 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Abraham Lincoln, file photo.

    Iran Cleric Warns US' Expensive Fleet 'Can Be Destroyed by One Missile' – Report

    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 81

    Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that a carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln nuclear-powered aircraft carrier had arrived in the US 5th Fleet's area of operations in the Middle East, with Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton calling the deployment a "clear message" to Iran not to attack US interests in the region.

    Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad has dismissed the US carrier group's deployment in the Middle East, suggesting that the fleet could be easily destroyed in the event of war.

    "Their billion-dollar fleet can be destroyed with one missile," Tabatabai-Nejad said, speaking in Isfahan on Friday, Reuters has reported, citing local media.

    Earlier, US Department of Defence spokesperson Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik that the USS Abraham Lincoln had arrived in the US Navy's Middle Eastern area of operations on Thursday, with the deployment following the arrival of nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in the region a day earlier.

    B-52
    © Boeing
    US B-52 Strategic Bombers Land in Qatar
    The deployment comes following back-to-back warnings by John Bolton and Secretary of State that the US would retaliate to any Iranian attack against the US or its allies with "unrelenting force." On Wednesday, US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie called Iran and its "malign ambitions" the biggest threat to his area of responsibility and the world, and said that while the US wasn't looking to pick a fight with Tehran, it wouldn't shy away from one either, boasting that "if a fight is to be had…it won't be a fair fight."

    Iran dismissed the carrier group's deployment as an "unskillful" attempt at waging "psychological war against Iran."

    Earlier, US officials told CNN that Iran was reportedly moving short-range ballistic missiles by sea in the Persian Gulf area ahead of the US carrier group's arrival. Tehran has not commented on the reports.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Bolton Held ‘Rare' Meeting on Iran With Top Intel, DoD Advisers at CIA - Reports
    Iran is known to have a large arsenal of domestically developed conventional short-, medium- and long-range missile systems, including long-range ballistic and cruise capabilities. The US, Europe, Saudi Arabia and Israel have called these weapons a threat to regional security, while Tehran has insisted that the missiles were a "non-negotiable" deterrent for its security.

    Long-standing tensions between Iran and the US escalated again in recent weeks after the US refused to renew waivers to secondary sanctions on several major importers of Iranian crude oil. Iran announced Wednesday that it would discontinue some of its commitments under the nuclear deal and would resume enriching uranium at higher levels after a 60 day period. Washington reneged on the nuclear deal in May 2018, slapping Tehran with a series of increasingly tough banking and energy sanctions in a bid to cripple the country's economy.

    Related:

    US Carrier Strike Group on Route to Gulf Less Than 2,000 km From Iran – Reports
    German Media Suspects US Sending Carrier to Persian Gulf is ‘100K-Tonne Bluff’
    US Sends Carrier to Persian Gulf: Bluff or Is War on the Horizon?
    Tags:
    carrier strike group, deployment, reaction, missile, Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad, Iran, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse