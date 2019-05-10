Register
04:10 GMT +310 May 2019
    Mellitah Oil and Gas terminal on the outskirts of Zwara in western Libya

    GNA Suspends Operations of 40 Foreign Companies in Libya, Including French Total

    © AFP 2019 / MAHMUD TURKIA
    Middle East
    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has suspended the operations of 40 foreign companies, including France's Total multinational oil concern.

    The decision was made by the GNA's minister of economy and industry, Ali Issawi. According to the ministry's statement, the foreign companies' licenses for operating in Libya have expired.

    GNA's move will also affect French Thales aerospace and Alcatel telecom companies.

    The move was reportedly prompted by GNA’s anger at French President Emmanuel Macron's reluctance to offer the Libyan prime minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, more explicit support in Libya's ongoing political crisis.

    A member of the Libyan internationally-recognized government forces fires during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya April 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Ismail Zitouny
    UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire in Libya, End of Offensive on Tripoli
    In April, GNA directly accused France of supporting Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), who launched an offensive on Tripoli on 4 April. At that time the GNA Interior Ministry announced that it was halting all cooperation with France on bilateral agreements in the field of security.

    Since the overthrow and killing of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA-backed Tobruk-based parliament, and the western part governed by the UN-backed GNA.

