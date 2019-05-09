Daesh Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Suicide Blast in Sadr City - Reports

At least 8 people were killed and 15 were injured in a suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, in a market in a Shia-inhabited Sadr City district, local media reported Thursday.

According to media reports, the attack occurred at around 9:00 pm local time (18:00 GMT), at a time when many Iraqis broke their Ramadan fast and took to the streets.

Daesh claimed in a statement later on Thursday, cited by Reuters, that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the northeastern Sadr City district of Baghdad.

Sadr City hosts about 1 million residents. It is repeatedly attacked by various factions, including militants from the Daesh terror group.

Iraq has been facing a period of instability since the 2003 invasion of the US-led coalition that resulted in the overthrow of then-President Saddam Hussein. The new wave of violence erupted in Iraq after the 2014 offensive of the Daesh terror group, which seized large territories in northern and western parts of the country. The Iraqi government troops managed to recapture most territories, including the second biggest city of Mosul.

The situation across Iraq, however, remains unstable, as terrorists continue staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.

Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

