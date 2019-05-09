Daesh Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Suicide Blast in Sadr City - Reports

According to media reports, the attack occurred at around 9:00 pm local time (18:00 GMT), at a time when many Iraqis broke their Ramadan fast and took to the streets.
Daesh claimed in a statement later on Thursday, cited by Reuters, that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the northeastern Sadr City district of Baghdad.
Sadr City hosts about 1 million residents. It is repeatedly attacked by various factions, including militants from the Daesh terror group.
The situation across Iraq, however, remains unstable, as terrorists continue staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.
Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
