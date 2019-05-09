Security Official Says At Least 7 Killed in Baghdad Suicide Bombing - Report

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi military said that a suicide bombing in the Sadr City district of Baghdad killed a number of people. At the time the exact number of those killed and injured was not disclosed.

At least seven people were killed and 15 wounded in the suicide bombing at a market in eastern Baghdad on Thursday, AFP reports citing a security official.

"A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt blew himself up close to stalls at the crowded Jamila market," the senior police officer said as cited by AFP.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Following the deadly attack, the Baghdad Operations Command noted in a statement that before the suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt, the criminal was surrounded by security forces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW