15:45 GMT +309 May 2019
    The USS Abraham Lincoln sails south in the Suez canal near Ismailia, Thursday, May 9, 2019

    US Carrier Strike Group on Route to Gulf Less Than 2,000 km From Iran – Reports

    © AP Photo / Suez Canal Authority via AP
    Middle East
    Earlier, US media reported that Iran may have moved short-range ballistic missiles to the strategic Persian Gulf waterway ahead of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group's imminent arrival in the region.

    The US carrier strike group on route to the Persian Gulf region has passed through the Suez Canal in Egypt and entered the Red Sea, Sky News Arabia has reported, citing Canal administration.

    Earlier, the strike group reportedly skipped plans for a port visit to Croatia amid efforts to "expedite" its arrival in the Middle East.

    Tehran dismissed the plans to deploy the carrier group in the CENTCOM region, a Pentagon designation whose area of responsibility includes the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, as a failed attempt to wage "a psychological war" against Iran.

    A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) F-15 fighters execute a routine bilateral training mission over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, Sept. 26, 2018.
    © Courtesy of US Pacific Air Forces
    First Nuclear-Capable B-52 Bombers Arrive In Middle East From US (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Along with the USS Abraham Lincoln-led strike group, the US military is deploying B-52 strategic bombers to the region. Earlier, the carrier group was deployed in the Mediterranean for joint training with the USS John C. Stennis strike group, with US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman calling the deployment a '100,000 tonne message' to Russia.

    This week, Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton said the US would deploy the USS Abraham Lincoln-led strike group to the Middle East to send a "clear message" to Iran that any attack on US interests would be met with "unrelenting force." Later, acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan called the deployment a "prudent repositioning of assets in response to indications of a credible threat by Iranian regime forces."

    Also this week, anonymous US officials told CNN that Iran was moving short-range ballistic missiles by sea to the Persian Gulf ahead of the US carrier group's arrival. Iranian officials have not commented on the reports.

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    US Suspects Iran of Moving Ballistic Missiles by Sea to Persian Gulf - Reports
    Long-running tensions between Iran and the US escalated last month, after Washington officially designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military unit a 'terrorist group'. Tehran responded in kind, declaring CENTCOM, and then the US military as a whole, 'terrorist'. 

    In May 2018, after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, Washington hit Tehran with a series of tough banking and energy sanctions, and threatened to slap importers of Iranian crude oil with secondary sanctions in a bid to bring Iranian oil exports down "to zero." Last week, US sanctions waivers to several major importers of Iranian oil expired. On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran would be partially discontinuing its obligations under the accord. Tehran has repeatedly warned that any attempt to prevent it from exporting its energy abroad could be met with the closure of the Hormuz Strait, the strategic waterway through which approximately 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes.

