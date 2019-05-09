Militants Shell Settlements in 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants bombarded the western Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, illegally armed groups have bombarded [several] settlements … in the Latakia province and in … the Hama province", Kupchishin said.

He noted that the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone has remained very tense, despite the ceasefire agreement in place there and that armed groups breached the ceasefire on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, over past several days, militants have reportedly boosted the number of shellings of the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Illegal armed groups have also been reportedly attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian Army. Government forces have responded by attacking the remaining terrorists in Idlib. Syrian servicemen have reportedly bombarded depots, artillery positions and observation posts of Nusra Front terrorist group.

Syria has been in the state of war since 2011, with numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian armed forces to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

*Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.