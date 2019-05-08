Blasphemy Law Victim Sentenced to Hang in Pakistan Finally Flees to Canada

Hailed by her supporters for withstanding months of legal limbo and being the "most hated figure" in Pakistan, Christian woman Asia Bibi has reunited with her daughters and husband.

The British Pakistani Christian Association Chairman, Wilson Chowdhry, has expressed gratitude for the release of Bibi.

"Having spoken to various diplomats and Government officials I have been astounded by reports that the delay was caused by the myopic approach by leaders of Pakistan's military who have prevented the exit of Asia Bibi through fear of the bad press the nation of Pakistan would receive. Their pernicious delays have only served to fuel more international shame on a country which has already hit rock-bottom with their poor human rights record. Asia Bibi is unwell and has suffered 10 years of isolation both in and out of captivity — she must be treated with utmost care and receive appropriate medical care now she is free," Chowdhry added.

Asia Bibi is free at last! https://t.co/5WBJgnXhCG via @WilsonChowdhry — Wilson Chowdhry (@WilsonChowdhry) May 8, 2019​

UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, who throughout Bibi's detention in Pakistan has been pressured to grant her asylum in the UK, also reacted to the news of Bibi's release.

Fantastic news that Asia Bibi appears to have left Pakistan safely. About to meet @JustinWelby and @SecPompeo to talk about persecution of Christians around the world. This shows that with concerted effort the right thing can happen — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) May 8, 2019​

Reports of Asia Bibi leaving Pakistan and arriving in Canada were confirmed by her lawyer Saif-ul Malook.

"She left the country yesterday and safely reached her destination, Canada, according to my information," he said.

Bibi was put on death row for blasphemy in Pakistan almost ten years ago, following allegations by Muslim women she worked with that she insulted Prophet Mohammed. Bibi denied the claims but was jailed and sentenced to hang on November 11, 2010.

The mother of three was eventually set free, following years in jail, after the Pakistani Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018.

© AP Photo / Pervez Masih Pakistani protesters burn a poster image of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who has spent eight-years on death row accused of blasphemy and acquitted by a Supreme Court, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

The woman was being held in Pakistan, after Imran Khan's government agreed to allow a petition challenging the court decision that had angered religious extremists in the country, actively opposing Bibi's release by organizing rallies in several large cities.

