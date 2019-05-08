Militants Shell 3 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have violated ceasefire regime in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone remains tense. Violations of ceasefire by the illegal armed groups operating there continue", Kupchishin said at a briefing, adding that the breaches were registered in three Syrian provinces.

The Russian centre has also delivered 500 food packages to the residents of the Syrian eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

The governor of the province, Abdul Majeed al-Kawakibi, said in February that the population of Deir ez-Zor has increased sixfold since the end of hostilities in the area. To promote the return of refugees, the authorities of the province are expanding services and opening new areas of accommodation, especially in rural parts of the province.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The conflict has significantly worsened the humanitarian situation in the Arab republic and forced millions of people to leave their place of permanent residence or even flee the country.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

Russia has been also assisting Damascus in the postwar reconstruction of the country.

