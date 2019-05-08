ICG on Venezuela Discussed Developing Contacts With Russia, China - Mogherini

"We have discussed today the need and decision to intensify contact and coordination with the Lima Group, but also with CARICOM countries, with the US, with Russia, with China, with Cuba, with Mexico, with the Holy See, with others that can help create a conducive environment for the Venezuelans to engage in a democratic and peaceful outcome of this crisis", Mogherini said at the meeting of the ICG in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.
“It (the ICG) also welcomes and accepts the invitation extended by the Lima Group to meet", Mogherini said, adding that the "the group members renewed their commitment to a political, peaceful, democratic and Venezuela-owned solution through free and fair presidential elections as soon as possible", Mogherini said.
“The International Contact Group will set up a humanitarian working group in Caracas”, she added.
Moreover, the EU foreign policy chief warned all parties against any attempt to resolve the crisis in Venezuela through military action.
"We've been clear from the very beginning that we believe that there should be no military attempts either from within or from the outside of the country to solve the crisis through military means or through the means of force in whatever form", Mogherini said.
In conclusion, Mogherini said that the ICG would discuss in the next several hours the possibility of sending a political mission to Venezuela.
"We will explore in the coming hours… the possibility of having this mission at a political level. We are ready to send a mission at a political level", Mogherini said.
Since the first days of the crisis, Maduro has been reiterating his openness for talks. Caracas has, however, stated that it does not see the EU as an impartial ICG member, slamming it for making a presidential election a condition for dialogue.
