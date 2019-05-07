Russian Military Shoots Down 27 Rockets During Attack on Hmeymim - MoD

On Monday, militants attacked the Hmeymim airbase in Syria twice using multiple launch rocket systems, chief of the Russian Reconciliation Centre Viktor Kupchishin stated.

Pantsir and Tor missile systems shot down all 27 rockets during a terrorist attack on the Hmeymim base, the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria reported, adding that no missile fell on the territory of the base.

At the same time, militants attacked the city of Jableh, with nine missiles exploding in the city and surrounding areas, the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after militants shelled the Hmeimim air base in Syria twice, using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS); however, the attacks resulted in no deaths or destruction. The situation at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria has worsened recently, with militants constantly attempting to attack the base.

In April, terrorists carried out 12 attacks on the base, although they were all repelled, according to the Russian Reconciliation Centre.

The Russian military has been deployed in Syria since 2015 to assist the internationally recognised government in its fight against terrorism and various opposition factions. The Russian forces have been carrying out airstrikes against terrorist targets and providing humanitarian support to the affected regions. Additionally, Moscow is actively engaged in the settlement process within the Astana and Geneva formats.