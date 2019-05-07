Istanbul Mayoral Vote Results Annulled Over Violations – Turkish Ruling Party

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Turkish Supreme Electoral Council’s decision to void results of the Istanbul mayoral election was made because 22 protocols were not signed and some members of local election commissions were not public servants, Recep Ozel, representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to the council, said on Monday.

The decision to void the election’s results was made by the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council earlier in the day.

"The decision on setting a re-election was made because of the fact that some members of election commissions at polling places were not public servants, and because 22 protocols were empty and not signed. The Supreme Electoral Council’s decision proves that we are right and that our demands are fair. The today’s session [of the council] also decided to deprive [elected mayor Ekrem] Imamoglu of his mandate", Ozel said.

"The election in Istanbul will be re-run. Good luck", Recep Ozel said earlier on Twitter.

According to NTV broadcaster, the council voted seven-four to annul the results of the election.

Imamoglu, who used to work as the head of Istanbul's Beylikduzu district's council, gained 48.8 percent of the vote in the Istanbul mayoral election held on 31 March, while his opponent from the AKP, Binali Yildirim, got 48.55 percent. On 17 April, Imamoglu assumed office despite the AKP's appeal to cancel the results of the election and call a new vote.

