Saudi Arabia’s Najran Airport Reopens After 4-Year Hiatus Due to War in Yemen

“The preparations for reopening the airport of Najran near the border with Yemen, which had been closed for almost four years, have been completed. On Monday, the airport received its first flight from Jeddah”, the body wrote on its Twitter blog.
The airport is now set to receive two flights per day — from Jeddah and Riyadh.
The Saudi authorities closed the airport of Najran in 2015, previously used for flights by residents of southwestern Saudi Arabia, after the start of regular shelling of the city and the airport by rebels of the Shiite Houthi movement, officially known as the Ansar Allah, from the territory of Yemen.
The intense fighting between the two parties resulted in one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, with about 18 million people in the country being food insecure, according to the UN figures.
