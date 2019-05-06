Register
17:29 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Sunday, May 5, 2019

    Former Military Explains Why Iron Dome Failed to Intercept All Rockets From Gaza

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A massive missile attack coming from Gaza struck Israel early on 4 May with 690 rockets launched over the course of the next 48 hours, the IDF reported. Although many missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, some made it through leading to casualties.

     In an interview with The Jerusalem Post former head of Military Intelligence's Research Department, Yaakov Amidror revealed that the Iron Dome defence system wasn't able to intercept all the missiles launched from Gaza due to a number of reasons.

    A relative of a Palestinian, 14-month-old, Seba Abu Arar, carry her body out of the Shifa hospital morgue before her funeral in Gaza City, Sunday, May. 5, 2019. Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian infant was killed when Israeli aircraft hit near her house
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Continuing Violence: Death Toll Surge in Worsening Gaza-Israel Fight

    According to him, one of the key problems was that some of the rockets were launched from very close range, giving the Iron Dome next to no time to react and intercept them. He added that in general the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are not unique and are "within the capabilities of the Iron Dome".

    Lack of time was not the only reason for Iron Dome's failure to intercept some of the missiles. The peculiarities of the Iron Dome's design make it ignore the projectiles aimed at areas deemed empty or uninhabited by the system, the military expert said. This was the case with a car, which was destroyed in the Yad Mordechai community near the Gaza border.

    "From the point of view of the system, this was an open area without people. We don't intercept such rockets", Yaakov Amidror said.

    A barrage of missiles coming from the territory of the Gaza Strip started hitting Israel early on 4 May. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported that 690 rockets have been fired over the course of 48 hours. The Iron Dome intercepted 240 of them, while some still made it through the defences, killing four Israeli civilians.

    READ MORE: Israel Prepared to Continue Gaza Strikes, Campaign Not Over — Netanyahu

    In response to the attack, the IDF conducted strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure in Gaza, hitting 350 targets over the course of 48 hours. The Israeli military reported destroying Hamas' headquarters for planning operations, weapon manufacturing factories, ammo depots, and rocket launch sites.

    Related:

    Israel Prepared to Continue Gaza Strikes, Campaign Not Over - Netanyahu
    Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning – Reports
    US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip
    Iran Blames US Support for Israel's "Savage Attack" Amid Gaza Escalation
    Continuing Violence: Death Toll Surge in Worsening Gaza-Israel Fight
    Rocket Attack Interrupts Netanyahu Rival Gantz's Presser on Gaza Border
    60-Year-Old Israeli Dies After Gaza Rocket Hits His House in Ashkelon
    Tags:
    Iron Dome, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok