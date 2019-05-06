PA TV Airs Pic of Holocaust Victims as Photo of Dead Arab Villagers – Watchdog

The Palestinian Authority’s official broadcaster has reportedly televised a photo showing hundreds of victims in a Nazi concentration camp, claiming that they were Arabs killed by Jewish militiamen in a massacre in the village of Deir Yassin near Jerusalem in 1948.

The official broadcaster of the Palestinian Authority has reportedly presented a photo from Nordhausen, a sub-concentration camp of the notorious Buchenwald, as a picture dating back to the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre, where over a hundred Palestinian villagers were killed by Zionist militia groups.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) stated that the broadcaster had titled the gruesome image, allegedly taken after the liberation of Nordhausen, as "Occupied Jerusalem — 71 years since the Deir Yassin massacre". According to the watchdog, the picture was aired in April.

​The PMW also points out that another photo, which PA TV claims was taken in Deir Yassin, shows dead bodies wearing striped uniforms that resemble those worn by prisoners in Nazi camps. However, the watchdog admits they could not have identified its source.

The media outlet is believed to have used images from the Sabra and Shatila massacre in Lebanon in 1982, allegedly perpetrated by Christian Phalangists, to illustrate their segment about the Deir Yassin massacre, PMW reports. There are no comments from PA TV yet.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been tense for decades, occasionally flaring up into violence. The Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition as an independent state consisting of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and is building settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.



