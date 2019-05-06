IDF Says Sirens Sound in Southern Israel for Second Day In Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air-raid sirens sounded across southern Israel for the second day in a row, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said as situation in the Gaza Strip escalated over the weekend.

IDF posted a tweet with the footage, showing what they say was rockets launched from Gaza at Israel.

In this footage posted by the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency, you can see and hear some of the 600 rockets that have been launched from #Gaza at Israel in the last 36 hours. We will continue to protect and defend Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/helZ2wa7nj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

The Israel Defence Forces posted series of tweets saying that air-raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel.

🚨 Sirens continue to sound across southern Israel 🚨



Israeli children sleep in fortified bomb shelters because of rockets launched at them from Gaza.



It is our duty to protect them. pic.twitter.com/FnNPXmN8NM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

Its nearly 1am.

Air-raid sirens are sounding in southern Israel signaling incoming rocket fire from Gaza.

Parents are waking their children and rushing them to bomb shelters.

This must stop. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

🚨🚨🚨 AIR-RAID SIRENS IN SOUTHERN ISRAEL 🚨🚨🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated early Saturday when Israeli military said they detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The IDF responded by hitting Hamas and other targets. Israeli military also attacked a building where Hamas' military intelligence and general security offices in the Gaza Strip were located.

According to the recent data from the IDF, Israeli forces hit 320 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours in response to over 600 rockets fired by Palestinians at Israel.