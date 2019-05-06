Register
    Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019

    Haftar Orders LNA Forces to Chase, Destroy Enemy Troops in Libya - Reports

    © AP Photo / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has ordered Libyan National Army (LNA) forces to chase and destroy enemy troops, media reported.

    Tensions flared up in the country in early April. Back then, Haftar launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA). The Haftar-led LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the capital.

    According to a tape publish by Haftar's spokesman on Sunday, the field marshal said that the Ramadan, the holy Muslim fasting month, which starts this Monday in Libya, was a month of holy war, Reuters said.

    Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 Libya is currently divided into two parts — the internationally recognized and GNA headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli and a parallel administration allied to Haftar in the east of the country.

    Tags:
    Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, Libya
    Votre message a été envoyé!
