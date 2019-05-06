Haftar Orders LNA Forces to Chase, Destroy Enemy Troops in Libya - Reports

Tensions flared up in the country in early April. Back then, Haftar launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA). The Haftar-led LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the capital.

According to a tape publish by Haftar's spokesman on Sunday, the field marshal said that the Ramadan, the holy Muslim fasting month, which starts this Monday in Libya, was a month of holy war, Reuters said.

READ MORE: Libyan GNA Claims Foreign-Owned Warplanes Behind Strikes on Tripoli

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 Libya is currently divided into two parts — the internationally recognized and GNA headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli and a parallel administration allied to Haftar in the east of the country.