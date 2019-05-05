Iran Blames US Support for Israel's "Savage Attack" Amid Gaza Escalation

Following a massive missile attack from Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces stuck back at Hamas targets inside the strip. Tel Aviv has reported hitting 120 targets, including the headquarters where the organisation was planning "terror attacks".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip as a "savage" attack that led to "dozens" of casualties among Palestinians, the Fars news agency reported. The ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, added that the strike against the people in Gaza was made possible due to "unlimited American support" for Tel Aviv and a lack of response from "some Islamic governments".

Mousavi praised the "struggle" of Palestinians against Israel and called on regional powers and international organisations to take steps to prevent new IDF strikes against the enclave.

The Foreign Ministry's comments come amid an ongoing IDF operation that was ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out "massive strikes" on "terror elements" in the Gaza Strip. The order was issued after around 250 missiles were fired from the enclave's territory at Israel early on 4 May.

