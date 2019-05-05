Ex-Iraqi PM Favours Including Shiite Militias Into Country's Defence Force

"Militia is a national force that has efficiently participated in defeating terrorism and protection of the motherland. I do not support militia dissolution, but I am in favour of its structuring. I have been working on militia structuring in order to turn it into a dynamic force within the country's defence units, which have no relation to politics and are far from any party affiliation", Abadi stated.
The statement comes a day after an explosion in Mosul, Northern Iraq, that left two people injured, according to media reports.
READ MORE: Bomb Goes Off Near Mosul University in Northern Iraq — Reports (VIDEO)
The situation in Iraq remains unstable, as terrorists continue staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
