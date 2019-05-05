Rocket Attack Interrupts Netanyahu Rival Gantz's Presser on Gaza Border

The news comes after militants in Gaza fired over 400 rockets at Israel, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responding by carrying out airstrikes against Hamas and other groups in recent days.

Opposition leader and former IDF chief Benny Gantz had to stop a press conference in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai near the Gaza border due to an intense rocket attack. According to The Jerusalem Post, all those attending the event had to rush into a concrete bomb shelter for security reasons.

"Hamas and the terror groups in Gaza that are setting the agenda for Israel. It is Israel that must set the agenda", Gantz said, stressing that "force must be met with greater force in order to ensure calm".

He also stated that Israel needs to proceed with a diplomatic solution once calm is restored, but did not specify the details of the solution or elaborate on how to ensure calm.

