60-Year-Old Israeli Dies After Gaza Rocket Hits His House in Ashkelon

"Rocket struck Ashkelon causing damage to houses. Man age 60 dies in hospital of injuries. Police units continue to respond to rocket attacks", he tweeted.
The incident comes as air-raid sirens sounded across southern Israel less than a day after militants in Gaza fired over 250 rockets and Tel Aviv responded with airstrikes.
The exchange of fire follows recent clashes on the Gaza border on Friday, in which four Palestinians were killed and over 50 wounded, while two Israeli troops received injuries.
At the same time, Islamic Jihad, a Gaza-based militant group, has released a video, showing its fighters loading projectiles into a rocket launcher and threatening to attack an Israeli nuclear plant in Dimona, the port of Ashdod, refineries in Haifa, and Ben Gurion Airport.
