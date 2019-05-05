Register
    File Photo of Rockets Exploding Over Israel

    60-Year-Old Israeli Dies After Gaza Rocket Hits His House in Ashkelon

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Middle East
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A 60-year-old man was killed after a rocket slammed into his house in the town of Ashkelon, a coastal city in the Southern District of Israel, Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld, an Israel Police Foreign Press Spokesman, said on Sunday.

    "Rocket struck Ashkelon causing damage to houses. Man age 60 dies in hospital of injuries. Police units continue to respond to rocket attacks", he tweeted.

    The incident comes as air-raid sirens sounded across southern Israel less than a day after militants in Gaza fired over 250 rockets and Tel Aviv responded with airstrikes.

    This file photo taken on March 1, 1967 shows Israeli airforce Dassault Mirage III fighters flying over Israel during a training three months ahead of the Six-Day Arab-Israeli war.
    © AFP 2019 /
    Israel Had Nukes During 1967 War, Was Ready for 'Last Resort' Use – Ex-Officer
    Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated early Saturday when the Israeli military said they detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responded by hitting Hamas and other targets in the area. The Israeli military also attacked a building where military intelligence and general security offices of the organisation in the Gaza Strip were located, reportedly killing two Hamas soldiers.

    READ MORE: Israel Responds to Multiple Rockets Fired From Gaza, Intercepts 'Dozens' (VIDEO)

    The exchange of fire follows recent clashes on the Gaza border on Friday, in which four Palestinians were killed and over 50 wounded, while two Israeli troops received injuries.

    At the same time, Islamic Jihad, a Gaza-based militant group, has released a video, showing its fighters loading projectiles into a rocket launcher and threatening to attack an Israeli nuclear plant in Dimona, the port of Ashdod, refineries in Haifa, and Ben Gurion Airport.

